As Cummins (CMI) Shares Rose, Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Stake by $2.24 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Position by $365,400; Stock Value Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 14,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,272 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.35M, down from 206,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 62.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,719 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217,000, down from 4,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.51M for 10.07 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 21,357 shares to 133,445 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Fla Mun 2020 Term (BFO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock or 206 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bahl Gaynor holds 2,066 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Incorporated invested in 5,958 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,904 were reported by Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 153,803 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,860 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc accumulated 1.14 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Horizon Investments Limited Liability accumulated 14,427 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Boston Advisors Lc accumulated 49,968 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Optimum Inv invested 0.08% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 544,019 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Lc reported 723 shares. Synovus Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Fincl Service Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested in 1.12% or 31,528 shares. 8,476 are owned by Pitcairn. Decatur Management invested in 2.1% or 88,591 shares. American Svcs Inc owns 8,185 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter invested 1.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dupont Capital Management Corp holds 113,913 shares. Rnc Mgmt Llc holds 0.12% or 14,169 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 30,720 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 12 were accumulated by Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt has invested 2.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Asset Mgmt reported 115,729 shares. Saturna reported 1.78% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd owns 27,965 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.2% or 15,836 shares in its portfolio.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,082 shares to 60,334 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI).