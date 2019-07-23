As Cummins (CMI) Shares Rose, Capital Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $578,702; As Petrochina Co LTD (PTR) Market Value Declined, Holder Lmr Partners Llp Decreased Holding

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd (PTR) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 132,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,087 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 196,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Petrochina Co Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 68,257 shares traded. PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has declined 25.43% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PTR News: 19/04/2018 – PetroChina to boost output at key gas field in Xinjiang -Xinhua; 15/03/2018 – China CNPC plans new gas storages, to expand existing ones; 27/04/2018 – PetroChina Rides Oil’s Rally as Gas Import Losses Held in Check; 20/04/2018 – China’s private chemical giant Hengli wins approval for crude oil quota; 27/04/2018 – PETROCHINA 1Q GAS OUTPUT 918.5B CUBIC FEET; 04/04/2018 – MOVES-Singapore-based middle distillates trader Chiang leaves PetroChina lnt’l; 22/03/2018 – PETROCHINA FY OPER PROFIT FROM REFINING 32.6B YUAN; 27/04/2018 – PETROCHINA 1Q CAPEX 57.1B YUAN; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 rating; outlook changed to positive from stable; 27/04/2018 – PetroChina posts strongest quarterly profit in nearly 2 years

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,109 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07M, up from 47,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $170.73. About 886,200 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port Mgmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Washington Trust State Bank invested in 706 shares. 4,105 were reported by Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company. Glenmede Tru Na owns 86,775 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 10,728 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 310,311 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. British Columbia Investment Management Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 72,184 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.27% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 11,019 shares. Cambridge Research Advisors has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 7,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 2.18M shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alta Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.12% or 12,576 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 54,669 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. 206 shares valued at $30,900 were sold by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,791 shares to 92,111 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,944 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Investment Grade Corp (LQD).