As Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Has Upped Its Stake; Endeavour Capital Advisors Stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Lowered by $4.38 Million

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 155.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 8,345 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 909,032 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 45.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 19,558 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 23,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 42,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $224.01. About 583,498 shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 21/03/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 3/21/2018; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,711 shares to 2,772 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,527 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (CSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie invested in 0.01% or 21,075 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,526 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,506 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Com accumulated 1,372 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Limited holds 0.05% or 1,291 shares in its portfolio. Brinker invested in 13,212 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,400 shares stake. Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 73,509 shares. 367 were accumulated by Vigilant Mngmt Lc. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 39,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.54% or 7,472 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs owns 1,609 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1,375 were accumulated by Field & Main Financial Bank. Lord Abbett stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.24 million for 11.13 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 217,727 shares to 898,488 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 180,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SIVB shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Prudential Financial invested in 0.02% or 49,375 shares. 2,683 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 5,564 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 9,835 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund accumulated 1,091 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 102 shares stake. Mathes has invested 0.13% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.15% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Bessemer Gp holds 5,966 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 145 are held by Next Financial. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 1,036 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).