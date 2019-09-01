As Cummins (CMI) Shares Declined, Kessler Investment Group Has Lifted Stake by $2.20 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Rose, Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Decreased by $2.01 Million Its Stake

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 90.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 14/03/2018 – UPS CHATBOT VIA GOOGLE ASSISTANT, GOOGLE HOME NOW AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 205.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 14,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 20,854 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 6,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 939,514 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 14.40 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings.