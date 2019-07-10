As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Rose, Sun Life Financial Trimmed Its Holding; As Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Position by $3.60 Million

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 248 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $167.29. About 1.21M shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 765,345 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 12,122 shares to 12,981 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499 worth of stock or 423 shares. On Friday, January 18 the insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,678 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, First Merchants has 0.89% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Putnam Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 132 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation holds 32,000 shares. 28,144 were reported by Verity Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company. Blb&B Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Beutel Goodman Communications Ltd has 0.63% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,780 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com owns 21,860 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mackay Shields stated it has 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.64 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.91 million for 8.12 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Under Armour Inc by 774,063 shares to 994,063 shares, valued at $18.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 65,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

