As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Rose, Holder Cullinan Associates Has Increased Holding; Cleararc Capital Has Increased Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake by $374,756

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 88.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 10,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,803 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 12,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.87. About 158,521 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 9,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,609 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 23,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.47. About 656,758 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: U.K. COURT AFFIRMS EDWARDS INFRINGED PATENT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.96 million activity. Another trade for 44,236 shares valued at $1.77M was sold by Fitzgerald Joseph Michael.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, January 18. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag by 60,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $182,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK) by 3,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,053 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.