As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Rose, Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake; Arrow Financial Has Decreased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $1.75 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 57.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,842 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 15,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $222.03. About 3.16 million shares traded or 35.58% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 21/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: NOT REALLY REVOLVING DOOR BETWEEN GOLDMAN/GOVERNMENT; 19/04/2018 – Goldman’s Hughes Sees More Options for Corporate Treasurers (Video); 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 19/04/2018 – Selling to America: the radical makeover of Goldman Sachs; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 08/03/2018 – VONTOBEL HOLDING AG VONN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 69 FROM SFR 59.6

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.37. About 848,424 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. 206 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $30,900 were sold by Embree Tracy A.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Blue Bird Cancels Order With Adomani – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins makes offer for VW’s large engines unit – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Economic outlook prompts Cummins downgrade at Loop – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in the Offing for Ford (F) This Earnings Season? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edmp has invested 1.47% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, First Fincl In has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 160 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,763 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 123,134 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc invested in 0.07% or 1,464 shares. 17,440 are owned by Fulton National Bank & Trust Na. Aull And Monroe Inv Mngmt has invested 0.96% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Mercantile Tru has 5,225 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.21% or 14,201 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 273,198 shares. Moreover, Clark Cap Management Gp has 0.69% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). New York-based J Goldman And LP has invested 0.67% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Smithfield Tru owns 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 163 shares. Cls Invs Lc accumulated 52 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invests Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Perkins Coie Trust Com accumulated 350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 4,695 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 6,070 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Co accumulated 7,754 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31 shares. Amarillo Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 1,203 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 328 shares. Shell Asset Management Com stated it has 44,702 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 25,092 shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Van Eck Assoc has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Ntv Asset Limited Com has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 142,841 shares. Canandaigua Savings Bank And Communications holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 12,322 shares.