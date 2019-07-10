As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Rose, Ftb Advisors Has Upped by $488,270 Its Position; Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Position Has Upped by Perceptive Advisors Llc

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 11.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,372 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64M, up from 26,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.54. About 186,729 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 194,407 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. $675,000 worth of stock was sold by Freeland Richard Joseph on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Colorado-based Ghp Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jump Trading Limited Liability Co holds 1,421 shares. Kentucky-based Farmers Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sun Life Financial Inc invested in 248 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 12,625 shares. 15,802 were accumulated by Advisory Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Affinity Inv Lc has 0.68% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 21,043 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division has 36,157 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,475 shares. Brinker Cap stated it has 13,522 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Chemical State Bank invested in 0.16% or 9,239 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.02% or 242 shares. 1,795 are held by Howard Cap Mngmt. Weiss Multi has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 10,687 shares to 461,106 shares, valued at $29.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Value Etf (IJS) by 7,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Hi Yd Etf (HYG).