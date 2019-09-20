As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Parnassus Investments Trimmed by $90.20 Million Its Stake; As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Cut Its Stake by $18.02 Million

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.67M, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 999,311 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL, LP REGARDING MEMBERSHIP AND COMPOSITION OF LATTICE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – ALSO ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL LP REGARDING CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REACHES PACT WITH LION POINT CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMI 1Q REV. $98.6M, EST. $97.5M; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.05; 28/03/2018 – March 28, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 527,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 972,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.63M, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $162.02. About 762,102 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.92M for 41.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The LSCC Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -9.75% Fall – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LSCC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lattice Semiconductor is on the rebound. Here’s a look at its tiny chips (Photos) – Portland Business Journal” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold LSCC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 115.07 million shares or 7.03% more from 107.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Inc accumulated 10,616 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc reported 6,918 shares. Columbus Circle invested in 0.03% or 82,515 shares. 3.46 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Howe & Rusling holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 120 shares. C M Bidwell And has invested 0.04% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.21% or 872,320 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 659,031 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). 231,750 are held by Investment Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation. First Interstate Bancorporation, a Montana-based fund reported 1,379 shares. 1,976 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 109,876 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 107,225 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) by 257,775 shares to 739,357 shares, valued at $76.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) by 360,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Appian Corporation Class A.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 10.55 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 536,965 shares to 8.22M shares, valued at $305.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) by 22,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 538,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Olstein Mgmt Lp invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 2,600 were reported by Barometer Management. Moreover, Capstone Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Jnba invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Nordea Mgmt owns 863,110 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. World Investors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 170,539 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,364 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 74,164 shares. 16,966 were reported by Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Llc. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kirr Marbach & Limited Liability Corporation In holds 1,211 shares. Communications Of Vermont stated it has 3,051 shares.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.