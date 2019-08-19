As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Declined, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $3.45 Million; Landscape Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $617,840

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 248.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 7,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 10,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 3,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.66 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aperio Limited reported 0.1% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Numerixs Inv Inc reported 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,294 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 9,962 are held by Gam Ag. Covington Capital Mgmt has 0.66% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 67,232 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP reported 0.03% stake. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.01% or 11,458 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh owns 15,254 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 1,421 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc reported 17,200 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,502 shares. Sei Investments reported 62,016 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.1% or 6,329 shares in its portfolio.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,405 shares to 232,704 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

