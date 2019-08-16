As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Declined, Matthew 25 Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $314,000; Roanoke Asset Management Lowered Boeing Co/The (BA) Position by $605,790

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.48 million shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – LMI AEROSPACE COMPOSITES GETS BOEING THERMOPLASTICS CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – AVIALL WILL MARKET AND DISTRIBUTE COMPONENTS NEEDED TO SUPPORT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL OF GE T700 ENGINE MODELS; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 99 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtnrs stated it has 1,250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 1,012 shares. 6,293 were accumulated by M Securities Inc. Westover Capital Advsr Limited reported 7,913 shares. 29,208 are held by Grimes & Com Inc. Round Table Services owns 959 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 51,785 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 0.56% or 61,439 shares. Steinberg Asset holds 7,604 shares. Whittier Tru Communication holds 135,087 shares. Baltimore stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Penobscot Invest Management Incorporated accumulated 2,389 shares. First stated it has 2,924 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Weiss Asset Lp accumulated 1,311 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Riggs Asset Managment Com invested in 200 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Seizert Cap Prns reported 316,404 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First City Capital Mngmt reported 10,120 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr invested in 0.04% or 2,385 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Spectrum Management Group Inc Inc stated it has 100 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 19,662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.