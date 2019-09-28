As Cummins (CMI) Share Value Declined, Hartford Financial Management Increased Holding; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Valuation Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped by $4.16 Million Its Position

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,600 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 57.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 20,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 56,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49M, up from 35,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.4. About 1.58 million shares traded or 19.43% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schneider National Inc by 16,700 shares to 155,291 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,600 shares, and cut its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Corporation accumulated 54,443 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 1,063 shares. Avalon Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,060 shares or 4.62% of all its holdings. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 1.76% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 20,177 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated reported 7,237 shares stake. Tributary Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 6,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 180 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prentiss Smith reported 26,003 shares stake. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability owns 2,128 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank holds 0.08% or 349,600 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.82% or 1.36 million shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc reported 109,229 shares. Voya Lc holds 0.01% or 33,184 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 5,000 are held by Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Ltd.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Names ‘Best Pure Play’ In Cloud Security – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 6th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Cloudflare a Buy After Its 20% Post-IPO Pop? – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Slack, American Eagle Outfitters, CrowdStrike, Ciena and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsr owns 17,100 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0.95% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 77,715 shares. Seatown Hldgs Pte invested in 1.16% or 37,166 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc invested in 5,220 shares or 0% of the stock. Semper Augustus Invs Group Limited Liability Corp holds 29,311 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc reported 16,376 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 4,767 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 86,720 shares. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fort LP accumulated 1,435 shares. Bailard accumulated 0.19% or 18,050 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 4,241 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 0.09% or 54,867 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability reported 1,775 shares.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $299.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 44,241 shares to 45,464 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Pilots New Experiment for On-Demand Multimode Transportation at Purdue University – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.