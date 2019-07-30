As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Decreased Its Position by $328,915; Cambiar Investors Holds Position in Sap Se (SAP)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,811 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 6,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.18% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 389,796 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 92,519 shares as the company's stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.03 million, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $123.29. About 121,864 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 44,752 shares to 157,596 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 53,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,165 shares, and cut its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SAP: Quarterly Statement Q2 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “SAP SE: SAP Ranked No. 1 in ERP Software Market Share Analysis by Revenue – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “42 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499 on Tuesday, February 12.