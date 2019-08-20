As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Verity & Verity Boosted Its Position by $334,253; Capital World Investors Increases Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 28,144 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 26,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $146.21. About 999,395 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 731,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 5.23 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.81 million, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.87. About 1.30 million shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought 5,000 shares worth $91,800. 2,000 shares valued at $35,060 were bought by Davis Elliot S on Wednesday, August 14. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Powers Elizabeth C.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Diane Creel Becomes ATI Board Chair – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Allegheny Technologies Dropped 16.6% Today Before Sharply Recovering – Motley Fool” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allegheny Technologies: Due For A Fall – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ATI acquires aerospace and defense additive manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 16, 2018.