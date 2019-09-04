As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Trimmed Stake; Cove Street Capital Has Raised Stake in Fmc (FMC) as Shares Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 8,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 90,049 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, down from 98,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.27M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 12,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 78,431 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 66,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 954,650 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS NEARLY 60% OF AGRICULTURE BUSINESS EBITDA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF 2018, REVERSING PATTERN IN PREVIOUS YEARS – CEO; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 25/04/2018 – Federal Maritime: Commissioner Dye Represents FMC at US-China Bilateral Maritime Consultations; 13/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 03/05/2018 – FMC sees strong outlook for lithium demand, prices; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $591.01M for 9.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

