As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Polaris Wealth Advisers Boosted by $1.36 Million Its Holding; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Market Value Rose, Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 3,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 43,313 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 47,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 309.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,096 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 2,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares to 24,110 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 543,094 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.57% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lazard Asset Management holds 0.01% or 60,373 shares in its portfolio. 10,314 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership invested in 0.65% or 458,748 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 288,903 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Omers Administration Corporation holds 6,000 shares. Community Trust And reported 1.48% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Lee Danner & Bass, Tennessee-based fund reported 498,517 shares. 83,166 are held by Fjarde Ap. 70 were accumulated by Dubuque Bank & Trust And Trust. Redwood Investments Limited Liability stated it has 49,695 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 2.16 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.17M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 7,574 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.96 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Atlas Browninc has 0.15% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,300 shares. Seizert Prtnrs owns 316,404 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 220 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 15,254 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Tru stated it has 0.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 61,949 are held by Brown Advisory. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Nomura Holding has invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 600 shares. 105,319 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 405 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,287 shares to 258,031 shares, valued at $30.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 18,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,515 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).