As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Parsons Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position; As British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Waverton Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Holding by $964,976

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr (BTI) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waverton Investment Management Ltd sold 23,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 405,695 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.93M, down from 429,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in British American Tobacco Ord 25P Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 1.07M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 29.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 7,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 878,320 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 5,620 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Private Wealth Advsr invested in 4,396 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 1.11 million shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Kessler Invest Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,854 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited owns 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,840 shares. Srb Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Colony Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Culbertson A N has invested 1.73% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co invested in 0.6% or 155,323 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 15 shares. Loudon Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 8,904 shares or 1.23% of the stock.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 9,285 shares to 85,006 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,764 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

