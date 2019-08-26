As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Novare Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $706,500; Mitchell Group Boosted Holding in Continental Resources (CLR) as Shares Declined

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 36,361 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 31,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.53M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 2.47M shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 30/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES ASSIGNED L-T IDR BBB- BY FITCH; STABLE; 06/03/2018 Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construc; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO said his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s Dividend Stock Purchase Activity – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,010 shares to 103,661 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 3,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,195 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Mkt Bond (VWOB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39.52 million activity. The insider McNabb John T II bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.