As Cummins (CMI) Share Price Declined, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Lifted by $817,970 Its Position; Mad River Investors Trimmed Dish Network (DISH) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 294,271 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 279,235 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holding invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 60 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 74,479 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% or 2.43 million shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd, Washington-based fund reported 800 shares. Mad River Investors owns 27,812 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc accumulated 8,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 382,610 shares. 34,796 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 1 shares. The California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0.74% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 52,891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 434,604 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dish (DISH) Down 7.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DISH Network: 2019 Is Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W also bought $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 5. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $286.68 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% stake. Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 137,129 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited owns 3,200 shares. J Goldman And Company Limited Partnership holds 74,880 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 15,700 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Lc. Donaldson Cap Management Limited Co holds 181,297 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division accumulated 15,829 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 1,272 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Culbertson A N holds 38,015 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated holds 90,369 shares. Qs Ltd accumulated 77,599 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Capital Rech Global Investors has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parnassus Invs Ca stated it has 1.50M shares. Captrust Advsr owns 2,780 shares.