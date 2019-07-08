As Cummins (CMI) Market Value Rose, Skba Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.73 Million; Df Dent & Co Has Increased Carmax (KMX) Stake by $5.66 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 81,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.86 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.76. About 690,973 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 11,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75 million, down from 136,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $168.66. About 629,726 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29,855 shares to 54,370 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,433 shares, and cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Another trade for 206 shares valued at $30,900 was made by Embree Tracy A on Wednesday, February 6. The insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 423 shares worth $63,499.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.53 million for 9.72 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.