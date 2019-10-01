As Cummins (CMI) Market Value Declined, St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed Position by $432,801; As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Price Declined, Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake by $887,120

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 2,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 87,838 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05M, down from 90,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 214,497 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 80.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 823 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 4,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $238.13. About 68,818 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 18,142 shares to 51,509 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Winners And Losers From Nomura CIO Spending Survey – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Arista Networks Stock Sank Today – Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Arista Networks Has More Upside Ahead in 2019 – Motley Fool” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arista Networks: Time To Pick A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Cisco Stock for the Bargain, Stick With it for the Stability – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.32 million for 27.43 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 6,035 shares to 116,815 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 12,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins hits a milestone with Ram partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hyundai Motor Company and Cummins to Collaborate on Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.51 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na reported 5,543 shares stake. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc has 1.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,539 shares. Coastline Trust holds 0.14% or 5,605 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 35,782 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 150,725 shares. Gradient Invs Llc accumulated 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dakota Wealth has invested 0.3% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prio Wealth Lp holds 0.01% or 1,716 shares in its portfolio. 147 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 215 shares. 4,065 were reported by Girard Prns Limited. Wheatland Advsrs reported 3,385 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Horan Cap Mngmt invested in 7,563 shares or 0.23% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.24% or 732,709 shares.