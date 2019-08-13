As Cummins (CMI) Market Value Declined, Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.45 Million Its Position; Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Increases Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 39.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 78,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38 million, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $152.42. About 678,681 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (SPR) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.54 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.78. About 357,404 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to Buying Asco Industries for $650M; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS INC SPR.N : VERTICAL RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV BY 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (NYSE:ABC) by 37,750 shares to 72,250 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 5,070 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al stated it has 25,460 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 38,459 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 90,486 shares. Century stated it has 0.57% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bridges Inv invested in 0.02% or 3,486 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 1,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Mngmt Llc reported 4,151 shares. First Mercantile Co owns 0.19% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,225 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.09% or 272,810 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 510,397 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 4,127 shares. Bowen Hanes Incorporated reported 2,875 shares.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 139,388 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $109.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,918 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc..

