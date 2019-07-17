As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Decreased Holding; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Share Price Declined, Partner Investment Management LP Has Boosted Stake by $1.08 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 33.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,059 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, down from 24,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $172.35. About 685,850 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 94.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.66. About 2.71 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk reported 189,804 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Valley National Advisers reported 7,130 shares. Los Angeles Cap Equity holds 61,656 shares. First Bancorporation has 8,383 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,461 shares. Arrow Financial Corp reported 4,497 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited reported 12,625 shares stake. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has 2.18M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Keating Inv Counselors reported 0.63% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 12,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advsrs stated it has 1,575 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Com accumulated 0.13% or 77,599 shares. 12,061 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,734 shares to 7,172 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52M for 9.93 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6. Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, January 18.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M. Shares for $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holding Limited Liability reported 6,350 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 6,038 shares. The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Grp has invested 0.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Rech And Mgmt has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 1.43% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 105,866 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0.02% or 206,664 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 63,956 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Bamco New York has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Andra Ap reported 35,900 shares stake. Ohio-based Bowling Port Mgmt Lc has invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 12,942 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Sterling Ltd Llc stated it has 267,220 shares. Harding Loevner LP invested in 0.02% or 14,990 shares. Cambridge Trust Company stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 0.34% or 31,166 shares.