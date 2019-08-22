As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Holding; Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Its Holding in First Horizon Natl (FHN) as Market Value Rose

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 690.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 12,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The hedge fund held 14,201 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, up from 1,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $147.76. About 931,393 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 41,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189,000, down from 55,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 2.71M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon delivers strong first quarter performance; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 24/04/2018 – First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women; 14/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,400 shares to 9,100 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cousins Pptys Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 489,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 964,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $132.76M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 93,930 shares. 32,120 are owned by Hap Trading Lc. 238 were reported by Glenmede Na. Raymond James Services invested 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Loews Corp stated it has 18,973 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 16,021 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Bessemer Gru accumulated 0.02% or 373,583 shares. Fsi Group Lc holds 0.47% or 31,400 shares. Ww Asset stated it has 0.01% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Cibc Ww, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,570 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Parnassus Ca invested 0.53% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.03% or 5.78 million shares. Prudential Fin holds 0.03% or 1.25 million shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9,800 shares to 800 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% or 71,278 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,583 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 648,998 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Verity And Verity Ltd owns 28,144 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Hartline invested in 1,528 shares. Cypress Capital Group invested in 0.09% or 2,746 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 131 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust holds 0.21% or 1,425 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 4,543 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 147 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 63,334 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0.1% or 1.10 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.05% or 41,764 shares. Blair William & Il owns 11,458 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.