As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Eqis Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.77 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Stearns Financial Services Group Cut by $373,771 Its Holding

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 11,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,607 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 20,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $164. About 1.86 million shares traded or 54.52% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 2,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, down from 43,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48M shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in)

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Over-the-Air Solution to Enhance Performance, Driver Productivity and Vehicle Health Management Now Available – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 55,178 shares to 78,325 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Liability holds 87,988 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated stated it has 20,357 shares. Wallington Asset stated it has 1,400 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc holds 0.35% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 26,249 shares. 1.14 million were reported by Charles Schwab. Archford Strategies Lc accumulated 0.78% or 13,456 shares. City Hldgs Com invested in 0.41% or 9,261 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Com stated it has 0.81% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). North Star Investment Management reported 0.06% stake. St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,127 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 216,056 shares or 0.52% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.08% stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Marshfield Associate holds 5.01% or 518,344 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Services Ma has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Wins New Trial In Talc Case – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,954 shares to 224,615 shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.