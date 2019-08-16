As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Arizona State Retirement System Decreased Stake by $316,826; Gruss & Co Has Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $509,600 as Shares Declined

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 127.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, up from 2,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 34.58 million shares traded or 66.45% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA SAID TO INVEST NO LESS THAN 4B YUAN IN HUITONGDA: DAILY; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 2,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 38,828 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13 million, down from 40,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.48 million shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How To Earn 3% Per Week With Alibaba Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Walmart, Alibaba Earnings Help Lighten The Mood On Wall Street – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Alibabaâ€™s Q1 Earnings Beat Belies Slowing Economy – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Would Alibaba Really Be Higher If Not For The Trade War? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Zacks Inv Management holds 0.06% or 17,867 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 28,161 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 671,645 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 41,476 shares. Moreover, Security Savings Bank Of So Dak has 1.27% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). First Natl Trust Company reported 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 54,105 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Com has 1,353 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Comm invested in 0.6% or 155,323 shares. Beacon Financial Group, Texas-based fund reported 3,208 shares. Ls Invest has 5,201 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 200 are owned by Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation.