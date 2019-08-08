As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Advisory Services Network Boosted Its Holding by $583,569; Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Position in Big Lots (BIG) by $437,000 as Shares Declined

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (BIG) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.42% . The hedge fund held 24,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 36,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 687,716 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Reinvest About 70% of Tax-Reform Benefit In Business in FY18; 28/03/2018 – Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – LISA BACHMANN, TIMOTHY JOHNSON, TO WORK WITH EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM, BOARD TO CARRY OUT CAMPISI’S EXECUTIVE RESPONSIBILITIES; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – BOARD HAS INITIATED A FORMAL SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A PERMANENT SUCCESSOR CEO; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots To Return About 30% of Tax-Reform Benefit to Holders; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots FY17-End Inventory $873M, Up 1.6%; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – IN PROCESS OF RETAINING EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO ASSIST IN IDENTIFYING AND REVIEWING BOTH INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL CANDIDATES FOR CEO; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 3,717 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,802 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 1.29 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,836 shares to 10,249 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,894 shares, and cut its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.45M for 14.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.