As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stock Declined, Mairs & Power Boosted Its Holding by $2.52 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Stake as Share Price Rose

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 26,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 186,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10 million, up from 160,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 218,897 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 368,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The hedge fund held 187,300 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67M, down from 555,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.96. About 3.39 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Rev $9.97B; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO JACOBSON: CORPORATE TRAVEL DEMAND REMAINS STRONG; 18/04/2018 – DELTA: FLIGHT 30 FROM ATLANTA TO LONDON LANDED WITHOUT INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Delta says online chat cyber security breach put some customer payment information at risk…; 05/03/2018 – DELTA ALSO ISSUED WEATHER WAIVER FOR NORTHEAST & NEW ENGLAND; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adjusted TRASM Up About 5%; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 7,112 shares to 980,992 shares, valued at $82.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 74,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46B for 6.47 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.

