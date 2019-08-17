As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Share Value Declined, Holder Jcsd Capital Cut Position; Envestnet Asset Management Cut Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $807,977

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.74. About 392,682 shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 17,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 636,397 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.36 million, down from 653,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,979 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx owns 17,520 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 11,097 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset owns 4,127 shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 19,935 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 9,380 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 491,492 shares. First Manhattan has 0.03% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Cardinal Capital stated it has 7,628 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% or 2,190 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 33,497 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 3,427 shares. 125,872 are owned by Lathrop Inv Mgmt. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 753,827 shares.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.13 million for 12.39 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 24,293 shares to 313,628 shares, valued at $21.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura holds 2.81M shares. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Illinois-based Blair William & Communications Il has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Richard Bernstein Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Georgia-based Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.19% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Regions Financial Corporation holds 756,786 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt has 5,406 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 57,068 are owned by Cypress Cap Group Inc. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 138,951 shares. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0.29% or 366,738 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group reported 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Twin Tree LP has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dimensional Fund L P, Texas-based fund reported 4.03 million shares. Chemung Canal Comm owns 39,746 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 19,034 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.