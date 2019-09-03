As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Share Value Declined, Holder Fmr Cut by $19.40 Million Its Holding; Js Capital Management Position in Facebook (FB) Lifted by $5.31 Million

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $184.74. About 2.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – KFVS News: BREAKING: 87 million Facebook users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 10/04/2018 – Sen. @tedcruz went hard after #MarkZuckerberg, implying that Facebook is biased toward conservatives: “Does Facebook consider itself a neutral public forum?” #MarkZuckerberg: Facebook is a “platform for all ideas; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COU; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 17/04/2018 – Suspended Cambridge Analytica CEO Nix cancels UK parliamentary appearance; 09/03/2018 – Facebook is getting exclusive rights to 25 Major League Baseball games

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 199,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 2.08M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.97 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 64,599 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt Com stated it has 233,652 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 1.20M shares. First Bankshares Sioux Falls holds 1.12% or 1,979 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 17,581 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Investments L P, a New York-based fund reported 202,602 shares. 22,213 were accumulated by Intrust Savings Bank Na. The California-based Farallon Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 2.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability Co reported 18,592 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Founders Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sol Management Communications invested in 0.11% or 2,395 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 4.24 million shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. M&R Capital Incorporated invested in 14,825 shares. The United Kingdom-based Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 4.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 9,800 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $105.58M for 11.82 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). 8,000 were reported by Leavell Investment Mngmt. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 53,950 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Inv reported 0.02% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Twin Tree Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Davis R M has 1.06% invested in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 89,272 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 722 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,739 shares. Lathrop Investment Corporation reported 3.64% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Prudential Inc holds 0.01% or 36,798 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Sigma Planning reported 8,746 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

