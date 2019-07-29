As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Share Price Declined, Jcsd Capital Lowered Its Position; Old Republic International (ORI) Market Value Rose While Kepos Capital LP Has Lowered Stake by $5.58 Million

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 452,015 shares traded or 64.48% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 18.26% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANKERS – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES; 02/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Old Republic International Corp (ORI) by 84.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 279,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,670 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 330,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Old Republic International Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 1.45M shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.14 million for 13.96 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapphire Holding Sarl by 30,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Holding Ltd by 37,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,492 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

