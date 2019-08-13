As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Market Value Declined, Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased Stake; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $331,452 as Stock Price Declined

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 4,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 17,988 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 13,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $70.33. About 9.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 33.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 192,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 376,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.50M, down from 568,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 166,770 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net $106.5M; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Family Firm owns 11,884 shares. Cambridge owns 8,752 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Philadelphia has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). North American Corp owns 26,839 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 21,546 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Com owns 20,197 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 28,041 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Bancorp N A. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 30,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Hl Financial Services Ltd has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 4,716 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rech And Communications reported 3.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kahn Brothers Group De accumulated 19,574 shares. Moreover, Eos Management Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ima Wealth owns 19,712 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5,386 shares to 100,590 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 36,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 761,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.