As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Market Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Increased Its Holding; Tripadvisor (Prn) (TRIP) Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Increased Its Holding by $805,800 as Shares Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 165,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 157,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 59,767 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 01/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 21/05/2018 – Cullen/Frost Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 22/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Tripadvisor (Prn) (TRIP) by 120.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 28,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 13,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Tripadvisor (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 1.19M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 26/04/2018 – The top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 10/05/2018 – U.S. FCC fines Florida $120 million in ‘robocall’ case; 03/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Helps Accommodation Businesses Drive Visibility and Reach Highly Qualified Traffic; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study

