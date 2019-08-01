As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Market Value Declined, Deprince Race & Zollo Has Upped Holding by $760,771; Epoch Investment Partners Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Position by $2.14 Million; Valuation Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 165,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 157,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.88. About 131,928 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It Immediately Launched Investigation; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK – IDENTIFIED INCIDENT DID NOT IMPACT OTHER FROST SYSTEMS; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFR); 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 16,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.43 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 1.41M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. 862 shares valued at $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.01 million shares to 98,180 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 532,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,034 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Apriem Advsr reported 53,184 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Town And Country Savings Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co reported 10,564 shares stake. Agf Investments Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 189,848 shares. Fiduciary Company holds 240,946 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department invested in 6,709 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Jackson Square Prtnrs Lc has 1.82% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2.58 million shares. Moreover, Court Place Advsr Ltd Com has 0.43% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,265 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.34% or 2,000 shares. 344,494 are held by Amp Capital Investors. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.38% or 40,132 shares. Inv Of Virginia Limited Liability stated it has 25,303 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $94,324 activity.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5,320 shares to 10,230 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 7,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,900 shares, and cut its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN).