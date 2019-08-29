As Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jcsd Capital Has Cut Position by $970,000; Tiger Management Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Holding by $40.62 Million

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) by 34.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 757,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.71M, down from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc analyzed 10,000 shares as the company's stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $971,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 338,974 shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 3.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CFR’s profit will be $107.14M for 11.96 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $94,324 activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.