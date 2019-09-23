As Cubic (Put) (CUB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sg Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holder Adi Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $712,000

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (Put) (CUB) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 25,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67 million, down from 175,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 265,983 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 30/04/2018 – Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 29/03/2018 – Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.02 million shares traded or 18.34% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, up 145.00% or $1.16 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CUB’s profit will be $61.10M for 9.19 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Cubic Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 196.97% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. Shares for $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A. Shares for $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman. The insider WARNER JOHN H JR bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. Another trade for 697 shares valued at $40,787 was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. Shares for $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK.