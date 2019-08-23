As Cubic (CUB) Stock Rose, Daruma Capital Management Raised by $3.25 Million Its Holding; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding Has Boosted by Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 8,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 84,924 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 76,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 13.93M shares traded or 12.77% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – Romit Shah Says Time Is Up for Qualcomm (Video); 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Suggests It May Soon Recommend Against Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – President Trump Says Broadcom Must Cease Attempt to Take Over Qualcomm, Citing National Security Concerns; 12/03/2018 – President Trump stops Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 540,859 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 482,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.26. About 152,622 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 03/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cubic Corporation (CUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cubic Signs MOA with Battlespace Simulations Inc. for Enhanced Live, Virtual and Constructive Training Simulations – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cubic providing simulation training to Australian Army – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cubic Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 173,187 shares to 544,379 shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 282,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,242 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $531,579 activity. $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by Aga Anshooman. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250. GUILES EDWIN A also bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, June 7. On Wednesday, May 8 FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 697 shares. 167 shares valued at $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 7,654 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 42,889 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 19,458 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested in 0% or 10,094 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 32,450 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 4,493 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp holds 0% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. 18,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. The Tennessee-based Ftb has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Aqr Capital has 5,427 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1,284 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 814 were reported by Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% or 20,700 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 0.25% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,000 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 22,300 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 0.02% or 149,741 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Com has 383,583 shares. Stearns Fincl Group reported 6,874 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 3,764 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.2% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8.04M shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 7,749 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.75% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il invested in 0.34% or 170,085 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 87,206 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 17,400 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 510,000 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,100 shares to 5,403 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,017 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm, LGE settle chip license disagreement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm price target slashed to Street-low at Goldman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.