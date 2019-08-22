As Cubic (CUB) Stock Price Rose, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Stake by $4.60 Million; Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) Shareholder Bamco Lowered Position

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 18.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 82,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 521,146 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.31 million, up from 438,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.75. About 236,320 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 02/05/2018 – CUBIC SEES FY REV. $1.14B TO $1.19B, EST. $1.24B; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 10/04/2018 – Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 18,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $98.06. About 384,885 shares traded or 8.06% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS 1Q REV. $570.8M, EST. $532.0M; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 132,592 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $103.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 374,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office owns 2,158 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 9 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Captrust Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 623 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 0% or 43,933 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 14,720 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 3,504 shares. Sei Invs Company has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Clearline Ltd Partnership has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 149,032 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 9,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Interest Gp has invested 0.04% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 82,150 shares to 6.99 million shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 17,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,730 were reported by Morgan Dempsey Capital Llc. Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Citadel Advsr Limited holds 0% or 178,730 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 379,535 shares. Pnc Service Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 215,735 shares. 19,872 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 12,652 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Prudential has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 46,526 shares. Kennedy Cap Management Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 155,418 shares. Amer Inc stated it has 23,313 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Moreover, Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation has 0.76% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,928 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. FELDMANN BRADLEY H bought 697 shares worth $40,787. $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR. GUILES EDWIN A had bought 2,716 shares worth $162,417 on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 123 shares valued at $7,196 was bought by Aga Anshooman. The insider EDWARDS JAMES R bought $9,904.