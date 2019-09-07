As Cubic (CUB) Market Valuation Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Has Raised Position; Sg Americas Securities Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (AJG) Has Lifted by $3.47 Million

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 20,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 241,708 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 221,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 234,247 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp Included in Lockheed Martin Team Awarded Seven-Year, $3.53B U.S. Army Training Contract; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Cubic; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com (AJG) by 256.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 44,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 61,814 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 17,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 715,835 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 12/04/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – AGREED TO MULTI-YEAR STRATEGIC BUSINESS, MARKETING PARTNERSHIP WITH 2018-19 SEASON AS OFFICIAL TITLE SPONSOR OF PREMIERSHIP RUGBY; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY PARTNERS- ONE OF ITS AFFILIATED FUNDS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL PRONTO HOLDCO LLC TO RISK PLACEMENT SERVICES INC; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 112,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 105,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Daruma Capital Management holds 540,859 shares. Geode Cap Limited Com stated it has 347,025 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,064 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 11,528 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 8,766 shares. Friess Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.72% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 173,921 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 21,021 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Franklin Inc accumulated 656,227 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 90,094 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 0% or 512 shares. Invesco reported 451,145 shares stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. Shares for $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A on Friday, June 7. EDWARDS JAMES R also bought $9,904 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Wednesday, May 8. HARRISON MARK had bought 168 shares worth $10,025. Another trade for 697 shares valued at $40,787 was made by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8. Aga Anshooman had bought 123 shares worth $7,196 on Wednesday, May 8.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 54,750 shares to 38,827 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 34,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,422 shares, and cut its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegon N V Ny Registry (NYSE:AEG) by 144,480 shares to 174,395 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd Reg (NYSE:RIG) by 205,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,344 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Pac Jp Etf (EPP).

