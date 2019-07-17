As Cubic (CUB) Market Valuation Rose, Daruma Capital Management Increased Position by $3.25 Million; 3M Co (Call) (MMM) Holding Has Increased by Jefferies Group Llc

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 58,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 540,859 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42 million, up from 482,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.61. About 112,134 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 8.65% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS TO VALIANT INTEGRATED; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell Its Training Services Business for $135M; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 16/05/2018 – Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (Call) (MMM) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 14,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 1.17 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 163,992 shares to 327,595 shares, valued at $27.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 608,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,491 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cubic Appoints David F. Melcher as Lead Independent Director – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cubic Corporation (CUB) CEO Brad Feldmann on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cubic to Share Industry Insight on MaaS Market Governance – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cubic Hires Three New Leaders for Defense Business – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cubic awarded contract to develop Small Form Factor Radio for U.S. Air Force – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

