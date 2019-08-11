As Cubic Com (CUB) Stock Value Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Increased Holding by $807,240; Sageworth Trust Co Has Cut Its Position in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) as Stock Value Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 182.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 14,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 22,293 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 7,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $70.81. About 245,467 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 17/05/2018 – Cubic Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 19/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CUBIC 3Q ADJ EBITDA FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 02/05/2018 – CUBIC 2Q EBITDA $11.40; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – CONTRACT IS TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE CONSUMABLE MATERIAL FOR F/A-18 DEPOT MAINTENANCE WITH OPTION FOR FIVE ADDITIONAL YEARS; 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 09/05/2018 – Boeing Details More Than $54 Million in Grants and Philanthropic Investments; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares to 110,854 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,381 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (NYSE:OAK).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. Shares for $301,250 were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR. GUILES EDWIN A also bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, June 7. 123 shares valued at $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman on Wednesday, May 8. $40,787 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H. 168 shares valued at $10,025 were bought by HARRISON MARK on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

