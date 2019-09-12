As Cubic Com (CUB) Market Value Rose, Intrepid Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $305,280; As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Moab Capital Partners Raised Holding by $2.06 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 22,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 92,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 70,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 962,440 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 22/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Enter into Strategic Oncology Partnership; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 4,770 shares as the company's stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 27,063 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $70.46. About 100,783 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. The insider Aga Anshooman bought 123 shares worth $7,196. Shares for $162,417 were bought by GUILES EDWIN A. WARNER JOHN H JR bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, May 10. $40,787 worth of stock was bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8. The insider EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,352 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 22,483 shares stake. Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership reported 67,271 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Raymond James Financial Incorporated holds 3,319 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 160,720 shares stake. Intll has invested 0.01% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Franklin Res holds 724,603 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 134,866 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Mngmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp reported 298,269 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has 370,309 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 192,221 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,139 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa invested in 0.26% or 491,475 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) by 4,144 shares to 10,497 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 106,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,276 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG).

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 830,168 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $19.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,463 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).