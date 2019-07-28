As Cubesmart (CUBE) Valuation Rose, Holder Green Street Investors Trimmed Its Stake by $748,800; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,857 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, down from 411,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.12 million shares traded or 67.00% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 328,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00M, down from 333,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: POSSIBLE AUSTRALIA LENDING STANDARDS MAY TIGHTEN FURTHER; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TARIFF ESCALATION COULD LEAD TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC SHOCK; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS INVESTMENT SHIFTING TO INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE INDUSTRIES; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Frieson Donald.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis sector hammered as CannTrust slides another 24% – MarketWatch” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “RANKED: Which NC employers are most liked by their workers? – Charlotte Business Journal” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18,620 shares to 172,762 shares, valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 88,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CubeSmart: Long-Term Outlook Remains Favorable, But Elevated Supply Will Weigh On Near-Term Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CubeSmart nudges up guidance after Q2 FFO beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alcoa, Chipotle, CrowdStrike, Deckers, Grubhub, Philip Morris, Skechers USA and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/26/2019: FISV,FII,CUBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.