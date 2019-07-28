As Cubesmart (CUBE) Valuation Rose, First Quadrant LP Decreased Its Stake by $853,984; Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lifted Ansys (ANSS) Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 182,615 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ REV $283.3M, EST. $276.5M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S COMPETITION COMMISSION – HAS APPROVED PROPOSED MERGER, WITHOUT CONDITIONS, WHEREBY ANSYS INTENDS TO ACQUIRE LAW TRUST

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 86.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 26,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135,000, down from 30,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.36. About 2.12 million shares traded or 67.00% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 8.59% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 01/05/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT CubeSmart Expands Brand Presence in Louisiana

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 10,371 shares. Axa has 0.31% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 440,860 shares. Stevens Capital Management Lp stated it has 0.4% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Common Retirement Fund holds 451,789 shares. 113 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Division. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,713 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Proshare Lc accumulated 13,516 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Company stated it has 0.85% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Cookson Peirce Company has invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Stephens Invest Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 115,448 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 586,089 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Kentucky Retirement System holds 3,663 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Company has 31 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,200 shares to 51,000 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,743 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 47,000 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.06% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 476,250 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 358 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Veritable Lp holds 29,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 10.16M shares. D E Shaw has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Ameriprise accumulated 0.01% or 896,670 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America has invested 0.49% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 734 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 339,500 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 12,550 shares. Whittier Trust Company invested in 1,018 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). 1.18M are held by State Bank Of America Corporation De.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 37,413 shares to 55,888 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 15,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Pzena Investment Managm Cl A (NYSE:PZN).