As Cubesmart (CUBE) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Presima Lowered Position; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Position in Intersect Ent (XENT) Raised as Share Price Declined

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 18.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 114,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 494,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, down from 608,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.32M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Boosts 2018 EPS View From 76c-81; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 EPS 80c-EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.61-$1.65/Shr

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.75M for 20.38 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold CUBE shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 178.35 million shares or 0.93% more from 176.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac accumulated 309,733 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 66,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 0.04% or 379,844 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership owns 101,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd invested in 0.01% or 255,380 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 7,989 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.05% or 13.72 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25 shares. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 30,878 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 42,706 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Lpl Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 11,316 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 883,750 shares.