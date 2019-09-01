As Cubesmart (CUBE) Share Price Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $900,992; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Position in American Tower New (AMT) Decreased by $764,951

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 3,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 47,259 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, down from 51,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.06M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 59.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 28,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 18,990 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 47,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 1.07 million shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.64 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Prospectus LLC Builds CubeSmart Self-Storage Facility in Stamford, CT; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – IN QTR, CO INCREASED SAME-STORE (458 STORES) NET OPERATING INCOME 4.0% YEAR OVER YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.31M for 20.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 11,140 shares to 19,539 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,639 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 79,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

