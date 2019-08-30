As Cubesmart (CUBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lenox Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Newtyn Management Has Boosted Its Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Stake

Lenox Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc sold 17,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 18,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 1.37M shares traded or 14.04% up from the average. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – Self-Storage: DealPoint Merrill to Convert Former Cleveland Grocery Store to CubeSmart Self-Storage; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q EPS 19c; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – NOW EXPECTS THAT ITS FULLY DILUTED FFO PER SHARE, AS ADJUSTED, FOR 2018 WILL BE BETWEEN $1.61 AND $1.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART – SEES 2018 FULL YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH 1.75% TO 3.0%

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 101.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 76,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The hedge fund held 151,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, up from 75,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $105.34. About 52,479 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 03/04/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT AUM $89.1B; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 38,947 shares to 39,010 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ High Yield Corporate Bd (HYG) by 119,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs (MBB).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.76M for 20.74 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

