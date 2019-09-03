As Cubesmart (CUBE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Brookfield Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Position in Home Depot (HD) Lowered by $3.47 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 695,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.84 million, down from 3.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 302,695 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 18,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 36,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $224.93. About 1.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity accumulated 273,242 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has 2.84 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Management Lc reported 84,100 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 1.55 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.03% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.51% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 901,823 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Prns LP owns 32,925 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 8,941 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd reported 0.04% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Aqr Limited Liability holds 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) or 178,315 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.06% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability stated it has 18,007 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 10,954 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 135,300 shares to 589,800 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 26,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.30M for 21.02 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.31 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.