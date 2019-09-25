As Ctrip (CTRP) Stock Declined, Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Holding; Tegean Capital Management Has Upped Microchip Technology (MCHP) Stake by $3.01 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip (CTRP) by 1874.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 600,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 632,366 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34 million, up from 32,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 4.23 million shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $90.64. About 1.43 million shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Zecotek Introduces Innovative Wireless ASIC Microchip For Positron Emission Tomography Medical Imaging; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $200M-$250M; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Microchip Technology’s $2B Secured Notes ‘BBB-‘/’RR1’; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech: On Schedule to Close Microsemi Acquisition Sometime During June; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR MICROSEMI BUY; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 98,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 62,804 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Qs Limited has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2,762 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 523,917 shares. Field & Main Bancorp reported 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 205,360 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 66,260 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 24,110 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.37M shares. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 896,972 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 54,648 shares. Papp L Roy Associates stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Chevy Chase holds 199,668 shares.