As Ctrip (CTRP) Stock Declined, Holder Segantii Capital Management LTD Lifted Its Holding; Emory University Has Lowered Its Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Position by $322,348 as Market Valuation Rose

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 90,188 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 102,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 3.38M shares traded or 90.82% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 56C; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 11/05/2018 – Nuplazid (Acadia Pharmaceuticals) Drug Overview & Outlook: 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O FY2018 REV VIEW $269.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip (CTRP) by 1874.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 600,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 632,366 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.34M, up from 32,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.97B market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 6.82M shares traded or 80.08% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Numerixs Invest reported 0.03% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Rech & Mgmt Co has 0% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 100 shares. 34,366 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 12,160 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 1,355 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Proshare Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 35,921 shares stake. Avoro Cap Llc accumulated 1.33M shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,756 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 43,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 13,940 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 1.50 million shares.

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd by 66,063 shares to 177,988 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 31,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX).

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 EPS, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restorbio Inc by 235,867 shares to 714,133 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bilibili Inc by 4.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,838 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

